Rs. 16.25 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0 Kryotec Turbocharged Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.20 lakh, Delhi. The XM variant gets features such as Multi Drive Modes 2.0 and Steering Wheel with Controls