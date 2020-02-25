  1. Auto
Tata Harrier XMA

Rs. 16.25 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0  Kryotec  Turbocharged Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.20 lakh, Delhi. The XM variant gets features such as   Multi Drive Modes 2.0 and Steering Wheel with Controls

Tata Harrier XMA

Tata Harrier XMA Key Features

  • 7-inch touch screen with 6 speakers
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps
  • Rear Parking Sensor with Display on Infotainment
  • 6 Way Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
  • Front Fog Lamps
Engine NameKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Cubic Capacity1956 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque350 Nm
Power138 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeHPS
Fuel TypeCNG
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring

