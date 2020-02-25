Tata Harrier XMA
Rs. 16.25 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0 Kryotec Turbocharged Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.20 lakh, Delhi. The XM variant gets features such as Multi Drive Modes 2.0 and Steering Wheel with Controls
Tata Harrier XMA Key Features
- 7-inch touch screen with 6 speakers
- Follow Me Home Headlamps
- Rear Parking Sensor with Display on Infotainment
- 6 Way Adjustable Driver Seat
- Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
- Front Fog Lamps
Engine NameKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Cubic Capacity1956 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque350 Nm
Power138 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeHPS
Fuel TypeCNG
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Length4598 mm
Width1894 mm
Height1706 mm
Wheelbase2741 mm
Ground Clearance205 mm
Kerb Weight1675 kg
Gross WeightN/A
Boot Space425 L
Fuel Capacity50 L
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size235/70 R16
Rear Tyre Size235/70 R16
Wheel Size16 inch
Wheel TypeSteel
Turning RadiusN/A
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationFabric
Driving ModesYes
Cooled GloveboxNo
Central LockingYes
Child LockYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerAutomatic
Rear VentsYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYes
Steering AdjustmentYes
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentNo
Driver ArmrestYes
Reverse CameraNo
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsYes
Cruise ControlNo
Screen InterfaceYes
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsElectrically Adjustable
Rear DefoggerNo
SunroofNo
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDYes
ESPNo
Hill ClimbNo
Hill Descent AssistNo
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver and passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemNo