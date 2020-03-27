Tata Altroz XZ(O) Diesel
Rs. 9.29 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Altroz XZ(O) is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq BS6 diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 10.80 lakh, Delhi. The XZ(O) variant gets features such as Flat bottom steering wheel, multi-drive modes, idle start-stop function and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Tata Altroz XZ(O) Diesel Key Features
- LED DRL
- 17.78 cm TFT digital instrument cluster
- Reverse camera
- Voice alerts
- 17.78 cm infotainment with 4 speakers
- Cruise control
Engine Name Revotorq
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque200 Nm
Power90 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency25.11 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring
Length3990 mm
Width1755 mm
Height1523 mm
Wheelbase2501 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm
Kerb WeightN/A
Gross WeightN/A
Boot Space345 L
Fuel Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size195/55 R16
Rear Tyre Size195/55 R16
Wheel Size16 inch
Wheel TypeAlloy
Turning Radius5 m
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationFabric
Driving ModesYes
Cooled GloveboxYes
Central LockingYes
Child LockNo
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerYes
Rear VentsYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYes
Steering AdjustmentYes
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentNo
Driver ArmrestYes
Reverse CameraYes
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsNo
Cruise ControlYes
Screen InterfaceYes
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsElectrically adjustable
Rear DefoggerYes
SunroofNo
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDYes
ESPNo
Hill ClimbNo
Hill Descent AssistNo
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver and passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemNo