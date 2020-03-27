  1. Auto
Tata Altroz XZ(O) Diesel

Rs. 9.29 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Altroz XZ(O) is powered by a 1.5-litre  turbocharged Revotorq BS6 diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 10.80 lakh, Delhi. The XZ(O) variant gets features such as Flat bottom steering wheel, multi-drive modes, idle start-stop function and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz XZ(O) Diesel

Tata Altroz XZ(O) Diesel Key Features

  • LED DRL
  • 17.78 cm TFT digital instrument cluster
  • Reverse camera
  • Voice alerts
  • 17.78 cm infotainment with 4 speakers
  • Cruise control
Engine Name Revotorq
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque200 Nm
Power90 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency25.11 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring

