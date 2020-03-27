Rs. 9.29 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Tata Altroz XZ(O) is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq BS6 diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 10.80 lakh, Delhi. The XZ(O) variant gets features such as Flat bottom steering wheel, multi-drive modes, idle start-stop function and 16-inch alloy wheels.