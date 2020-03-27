  1. Auto
Tata Altroz XT Diesel

Rs. 8.40 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Tata Altroz XT is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq BS-VI diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 9.80 lakh, Delhi. The XT variant gets features such as Flat bottom steering wheel, multi-drive modes and idle start-stop function.

Tata Altroz XT Diesel

Tata Altroz XT Diesel Key Features

  • LED DRL
  • 10.16 cm LCD instrument cluster
  • Reverse camera
  • Voice alerts
  • 17.78 cm infotainment with 4 speakers
  • Cruise control
Engine NameRevotorq
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque200 Nm
Power90 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency25.11 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson
Rear Suspension Twist beam with coil spring

