Rs. 8.40 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Tata Altroz XT is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq BS-VI diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 9.80 lakh, Delhi. The XT variant gets features such as Flat bottom steering wheel, multi-drive modes and idle start-stop function.