Rs. 36.79 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Skoda Kodiaq L&K is powered by a 2.0 TDI engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 43.80 lakh, Delhi. The Kodiaq Scout gets features such as 3-Zone Climatronic - temperature control on the rear centre console and External mirror defogger with timer.