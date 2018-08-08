Maruti Suzuki Zxi Plus with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option is top variant in a line up with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 8.60 lakh, Delhi. The Zxi Plus gets features such as Precision cut alloy wheels and reverse parking camera.
Rs. 7.77 - 11.55 Lakh *
Rs. 2.51 - 3.78 Lakh *
Rs. 3.36 - 4.15 Lakh *
Rs. 7.52 - 10.49 Lakh *
Rs. 3.28 - 4.35 Lakh *
Rs. 2.68 - 2.70 Lakh *
Rs. 4.15 - 5.36 Lakh *
Rs. 4.20 - 5.38 Lakh *
Rs. 6.22 - 9.38 Lakh *
Rs. 6.26 - 6.41 Lakh *
Rs. 5.28 - 8.44 Lakh *
Rs. 8.62 - 11.33 Lakh *
Rs. 4.59 - 7.01 Lakh *
Rs. 8.69 - 8.69 Lakh *
Rs. 5.45 - 9.41 Lakh *