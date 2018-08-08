  1. Auto
  2. New Cars
  3. Swift 2018
  4. Zxi Plus AMT

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Zxi Plus AMT

Rs. 7.76 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Maruti Suzuki Zxi Plus with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option is top variant in a line up with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 8.60 lakh, Delhi. The Zxi Plus gets features such as Precision cut alloy wheels and reverse parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Zxi Plus AMT

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Zxi Plus AMT Key Features

  • LED Projector lamps with DRL's
  • Smartplay infotainment system with navigation
  • Auto headlamps
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rear defogger
  • Adjustable rear seat headrest
Engine Name N/A
Cubic Capacity 1197 cc
Number Of Cylinders 2
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 115 Nm
Power 82 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front wheel drive
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears 5
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Petrol
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency 22 kml
Front Suspension MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 Other Variants

Petrol

Diesel

Other Maruti Suzuki Cars