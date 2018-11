Rs. 9.95 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid and automatic transmission. The MPV sells at an at an on-road price of Rs 11.16 lakh, Delhi and gets features such second-row armrest and MID with colour TFT.