Rs. 10.08 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS( Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mated to an automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 12 lakh, Delhi. The car gets features such as all-black interiors and silver accents on the door trim.