Rs. 4.16 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a K108 1.0 litre engine producing 66 hp of power and 90 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXI CNG (O) is available with an internally adjustable outside mirror, power steering, child door lock, chrome grille and body-coloured bumper.