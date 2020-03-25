Mahindra Bolero B6 (O)
Rs. 8.78 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero is powered by 1.5-litre diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs. 9.10 lakh, Delhi. The SUV comes with ABS with EBD and driver airbag.
Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) Key Features
- Micro hybrid technology
- Reverse parking sensor
Engine NameMHawk75
Cubic Capacity1493 cc
Number Of Cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque210 Nm
Power75 hp
Valve TrainSOHC
Drive TrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsYes
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIFS coil spring
Rear Suspension Rigid leaf spring
Length3995 mm
Width1745 mm
Height1880 mm
Wheelbase2680 mm
Ground ClearanceN/A
Kerb WeightN/A
Gross WeightN/A
Boot SpaceN/A
Fuel Capacity60 L
Seating Capacity7
Front Tyre SizeN/A
Rear Tyre SizeN/A
Wheel SizeN/A
Wheel TypeN/A
Turning RadiusN/A
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationFabric
Driving ModesNo
Cooled GloveboxNo
Central LockingYes
Child LockYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerManual
Rear VentsNo
Steering Mounted ControlsNo
Steering AdjustmentNo
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentNo
Driver ArmrestNo
Reverse CameraNo
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsNo
Cruise ControlNo
Screen InterfaceNo
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsManual
Rear DefoggerNo
SunroofNo
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDNo
ESPNo
Hill ClimbNo
Hill Descent AssistNo
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemNo