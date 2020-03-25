  1. Auto
Mahindra Bolero is powered by 1.5-litre diesel engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs. 9.10 lakh, Delhi. The SUV comes with ABS with EBD and driver airbag.

Mahindra Bolero B6 (O)

Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) Key Features

  • Micro hybrid technology
  • Reverse parking sensor
Engine NameMHawk75
Cubic Capacity1493 cc
Number Of Cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque210 Nm
Power75 hp
Valve TrainSOHC
Drive TrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeDiesel
Micro HybridsYes
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionIFS coil spring
Rear Suspension Rigid leaf spring

