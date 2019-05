Rs. 12.23 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

2018 Mahindra XUV500 is powered by mHawk 4-Cylinder 2.2 Turbocharged engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 14.76 lakh, Delhi. The W3 variant gets features such as Projector Headlamps and Jacquard Fabric Upholstery