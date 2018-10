Rs. 5.24 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Hyundai Santro Magna with CNG is the third variant in line up and sells at an on-road price of Rs 5.86 lakh, Delhi. The base variant gets features such as Central locking, Day & Night Inside Rearview Mirror and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)