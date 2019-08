Rs. 7.99 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant is powered by a 1.2 litre diesel engine with AMT and sells at an on-road price of Rs 9.09 lakh, Delhi. The Sportz variant gets features such as Front Projector Fog Lamps and Rear Camera with display on Audio