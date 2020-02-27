Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2 Magna CNG
Rs. 6.63 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna variant is powered by a 1.2 litre BS6 petrol engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 7.55 lakh, Delhi. The Magna variant gets features such as Central Locking and Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2 Magna CNG Key Features
- LED Daytime Running Lamps
- 2-DIN Integrated Audio with AM/FM
- iBlue (Audio Remote Application)
- Keyless Entry
- Rear AC Vent
Engine NameKappa
Cubic Capacity1197 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque95 Nm
Power68 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeCNG
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Length3805 mm
Width1680 mm
Height1520 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm
Ground ClearanceN/A
Kerb WeightN/A
Gross WeightN/A
Boot SpaceN/A
Fuel Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5
Front Tyre Size165 / 70 R14
Rear Tyre Size165 / 70 R14
Wheel Size14 inch
Wheel TypeSteel
Turning RadiusN/A
Front Brake SetupDisc
Rear Brake SetupDrum
Material CombinationFabric
Driving ModesNo
Cooled GloveboxNo
Central LockingYes
Child LockYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
AirconditionerManual
Rear VentsYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYes
Steering AdjustmentYes
Front Seat AdjustmentYes
Rear Seat AdjustmentNo
Driver ArmrestNo
Reverse CameraNo
Parking SensorsYes
Auto-Dimming MirrorsYes
Cruise ControlNo
Screen InterfaceNo
Power WindowsYes
ORVMsElectrically adjustable
Rear DefoggerNo
SunroofNo
Power SteeringYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
ABSYes
EBDYes
ESPNo
Hill ClimbNo
Hill Descent AssistNo
Automatic BrakingNo
Collision WarningNo
Driver Stress MonitoringNo
Pre Accident Safety AdjustmentNo
Emergency AssistanceNo
AirbagsDriver and passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemNo
