  1. Auto
  2. New Cars
  3. Grand i10 Nios
  4. Hyundai
  5. 1.2 Magna CNG

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2 Magna CNG

Rs. 6.63 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna variant is powered by a 1.2 litre BS6 petrol engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 7.55 lakh, Delhi. The Magna variant gets features such as Central Locking and Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2 Magna CNG

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2 Magna CNG Key Features

  • LED Daytime Running Lamps
  • 2-DIN Integrated Audio with AM/FM
  • iBlue (Audio Remote Application)
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rear AC Vent
Engine NameKappa
Cubic Capacity1197 cc
Number Of Cylinders4
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque95 Nm
Power68 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Number Of Gears5
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypeCNG
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Other Variants

Petrol

Diesel

CNG

Other Hyundai Cars