Rs. 9.95 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Honda WR-V V is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel and sells at an on-road price of Rs 11.44 lakh, Delhi. The V variant gets feature such as Headlamp Integrated Signature LED DRLs & position lamps, Front Fog lamps, Turn indicators on ORVM, Gunmetal finish R16 Multi-spoke Alloy Wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna.