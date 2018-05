Rs. 7.58 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

2018 Honda Amaze VX is top variant in a lineup and comes with 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine. The car is sold at an on-road price of Rs 8.43 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Headlamp Integrated Signature LED Position Lights and 15-inch alloy wheels.