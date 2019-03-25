  1. Auto
Ford Figo Titanium 1.5 Ti-VCT AT

Rs. 8.09 Lakh

Ex-showroom Price
The Figo Titanium is second highest variant powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 9.12 lakh,Delhi. The hatchback is loaded with features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), keyless entry, steering adjustment, electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) and rear defogger.

Ford Figo Titanium 1.5 Ti-VCT AT

Ford Figo Titanium 1.5 Ti-VCT AT Key Features

  • Driver and passenger airbags
  • Automatic climate control
  • Power windows
  • 7-inch touch screen infotainment music system with AUX, USB, Bluetooth
  • Rear view camera
  • Push button Start
Engine NameTi-VCT
Cubic Capacity1497 cc
Number Of Cylinders3
Valves Per Cylinder4
Cylinder ConfigurationInline
Torque150 Nm
Power121 hp
Valve TrainDOHC
Drive TrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Number Of Gears6
Steering TypeEPS
Fuel TypePetrol
Micro HybridsNo
Certified Fuel Efficiency16.3 kml
Front SuspensionIndependent McPherson
Rear Suspension Semi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)

