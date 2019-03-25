Rs. 8.09 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The Figo Titanium is second highest variant powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed automatic transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 9.12 lakh,Delhi. The hatchback is loaded with features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), keyless entry, steering adjustment, electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) and rear defogger.