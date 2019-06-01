2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF First Ride Review: New baby Gixxer is now better and smarter

Electric Mini teased with a new unbelievable video hauling a Boeing 777 Mini has just released a teaser video for their upcoming electric vehicle and we just can’t believe it was towing an entire Boeing 777F.

Volvo to use Varjo’s mixed reality application to develop future models and prototypes Volvo Cars and Finnish augmented reality headset developer have created a mixed reality approach that will enable future car development and active safety tech.

Five methods to keep your car cabin cool in the summer As the summer heat beats down on us, and when we return to our cars which have been left out in the open in direct sunlight, the cabin turns into just short of a furnace. Where are some quick tips and methods to quickly cool your car, or avoid it happening in the summer.

For Toyota, Glanza could be a ‘testing the waters’ car for India Recently released teasers along with the numerous spy shots of the Glanza reveal that it is going to be exactly similar to its donor car with only minor cosmetic alterations to differentiate the two.

20 years of Toyota in India: The past, present and future Toyota Kirloskar Motors was incorporated back in 1997 and in 2019, the car manufacturer completes its 20 years since the production began at its Bidadi plant which is located on the outskirts of the city of Bangalore in the state of Karnataka.

Noida Horror! Man driving on wrong side drags traffic cop for 5 km after being stopped After a heated argument, Sher Khan got back in his car while Ali stood in front of the vehicle as he was adamant that he would not let him go without a challan. Despite this, Sher Khan started to drive the vehicle with Mehboob on the bonnet.

BMW X1 mid-lifecycle facelift revealed: Gets new plug-in hybrid model BMW will now be introducing the plug-in hybrid version of the X1 compact crossover to the global market which was reserved for China.

EXCLUSIVE: Kia SP2i SUV caught testing in Mumbai: Top things to know about Hyundai Creta rival Kia SP2i has been seen recently bearing the ‘Seltos’ name. However, the manufacturer has currently not filed any patent for the name and hence, Seltos might not be the name used for the SUV in India. The upcoming Kia SP2i SUV will be revealed in India on 20th June.

Top Porsche executives under investigation over “disproportionately large” payments to former council leader Three Porsche top executives, including CEO, Oliver Blume are under investigation over a suspected bribery charge to an unnamed former works council leader in Germany, unrelated to dieselgate.