Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally
Rs. 70.73 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha RayZR 125 is powered by 125cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 85,000, Delhi. It gets features such as start and stop system
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally Key Features
- In-built Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch
Displacement (cc)125
Power (hp)8.2
Torque (Nm)9.7
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5.2
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)58
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchN/A
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size12-10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic fork
Rear suspensionUnit swing
Length (mm)1880
Width (mm)750
Height (mm)1190
Wheelbase (mm)1280
Ground clearance (mm)145
Seat height (mm)785
Kerb weight (kg)99
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerN/A
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmNo
Stepped seatNo
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockNo
Pass lightYes
CBSYes
ABSN/A
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlN/A