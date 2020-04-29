  4. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally

Rs. 70.73 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha RayZR 125 is powered by 125cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 85,000, Delhi. It gets features such as start and stop system

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally Key Features

  • In-built Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch
Displacement (cc)125
Power (hp)8.2
Torque (Nm)9.7
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5.2
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)58
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchN/A
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size12-10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic fork
Rear suspensionUnit swing

