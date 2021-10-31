Yamaha R15 V4 Standard
Rs. 1.68 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The standard variant of the Yamaha R15 V4 is available in three colours, namely Metallic Red (priced at Rs 1.67 lakh), Dark Knight (priced at Rs 1.68 lakh), and Racing Blue (priced at Rs 1.72 lakh), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.
Displacement (cc)155
Power (hp)18.4
Torque (Nm)14.2
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)11
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionUpside Down (USD) Fork
Rear suspensionLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Length (mm)1990
Width (mm)725
Height (mm)1135
Wheelbase (mm)1325
Ground clearance (mm)170
Seat height (mm)815
Kerb weight (kg)142
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightYes
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatYes
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockN/A
Pass lightYes
CBSN/A
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlYes