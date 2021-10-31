  1. Auto
Rs. 1.68 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The standard variant of the Yamaha R15 V4 is available in three colours, namely Metallic Red (priced at Rs 1.67 lakh), Dark Knight (priced at Rs 1.68 lakh), and Racing Blue (priced at Rs 1.72 lakh), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Displacement (cc)155
Power (hp)18.4
Torque (Nm)14.2
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)11
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionUpside Down (USD) Fork
Rear suspensionLinked-Type Monocross Suspension

