Rs. 1.77 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

The Yamaha R15 V4 is available in two variants - Standard and M. The sportier version of the motorcycle is called R15 M and it gets some additional features too. The Yamaha R15 M is available in two colours, namely Metallic Grey (priced at Rs 1.77 lakh) and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition (priced at Rs 1.79 lakh), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.