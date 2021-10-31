  1. Auto
Rs. 1.77 Lakh

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The Yamaha R15 V4 is available in two variants - Standard and M. The sportier version of the motorcycle is called R15 M and it gets some additional features too. The Yamaha R15 M is available in two colours, namely Metallic Grey (priced at Rs 1.77 lakh) and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition (priced at Rs 1.79 lakh), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Displacement (cc)155
Power (hp)18.4
Torque (Nm)14.2
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)11
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeN/A
Front suspensionUpside Down (USD) Fork
Rear suspensionLinked-Type Monocross Suspension

