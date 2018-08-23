  4. TVS Radeon Standard

TVS Radeon Standard

Rs. 48,400 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
TVS Radeon is a commuter motorcycle with a 109.7cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 54,000. The motorcycle gets features such as side stand indicator with a beeper, thigh pads on the petrol tank and USB charging port

TVS Radeon Standard Key Features

  • 18-inch wheels with Sync braking technology
  • 3D Chrome logo
  • Headlamp with DRL
  • All gear self-start
Displacement 109.7
Power 8.4
Torque 8.7
Transmission Manual
Gears 4
Cylinder N/A
Valves Per Cylinder N/A
Fuel Type Petrol
Fuel Tank Capacity 10
Cerified Fuel Efficiency 69.3
Fuel Delivery System Carburetor
Clutch Wet - multi plate type
Front Brake Drum
Rear Brake Drum
Tyres Size N/A
Wheel Size N/A
Front Suspension Telescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension 5 step adjustable hydraulic

