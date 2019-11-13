  4. TVS Radeon Drum

Rs. 52,970 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
TVS Radeon is a commuter motorcycle with a 109.7cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 63,000. The motorcycle gets features such as side stand indicator with a beeper, thigh pads on the petrol tank and USB charging port.

TVS Radeon Drum Key Features

  • 18-inch wheels with Sync braking technology
  • 3D Chrome logo
  • Headlamp with DRL
Displacement109.7
Power8.4
Torque8.7
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity10
Cerified Fuel Efficiency69.3
Fuel Delivery SystemCarburetor
ClutchWet - multi plate
Front BrakeDrum
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension5 step adjustable hydraulic

