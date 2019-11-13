TVS Radeon is a commuter motorcycle with a 109.7cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 63,000. The motorcycle gets features such as side stand indicator with a beeper, thigh pads on the petrol tank and USB charging port.
Rs. 32,909 - 36,109 *
Rs. 37,980 - 47,424 *
Rs. 39,700 - 46,144 *
Rs. 52,407 - 54,779 *
Rs. 52,165 - 54,165 *
Rs. 53,469 - 54,369 *
Rs. 53,741 - 62,606 *
Rs. 76,575 - 76,575 *
Rs. 80,543 - 91,357 *
Rs. 92,915 - 1.07 Lakh *
Rs. 2.05 - 2.05 Lakh *
Rs. 81,490 - 89,990 *
Rs. 58,872 - 63,195 *