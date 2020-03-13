TVS iQube Standard
Rs. 1.15 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
TVS iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW motor and sells at an on-road price of Rs 1.15 lakh,ex-showroom, Delhi. The electric scooter gets features such as TFT instrument colour and LED headlamp with DRL's
TVS iQube Standard Key Features
- Power and economy modes
- parking assist to reverse the scooter
- regenerative braking.
DisplacementN/A
PowerN/A
Torque140
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
CylinderN/A
Valves Per CylinderN/A
Fuel TypeN/A
Fuel Tank CapacityN/A
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemN/A
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionDual Shock Absorbers
LengthN/A
WidthN/A
HeightN/A
WheelbaseN/A
Ground Clearance150
Seat HeightN/A
Kerb Weight118
SpeedometerYes
Fuel GaugeNo
Tachometer TypeDigital
TripmeterNo
Electric StartYes
Shift LightNo
Stand AlarmNo
Stepped SeatNo
Pillion SeatYes
Pillion FootrestYes
ClockYes
Turn SignalYes
Pass LightYes
Automatic Headlamp OnYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction ControlNo