TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 Standard

Rs. 1.20 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is powered by a 197cc single cylinder engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs xxxx. The motorcycle gets features such as digital speedometer and dual-channel ABS.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 Standard Key Features

  • Race tuned KYB suspension
  • Race drives O3C H
  • Racing double Barrel exhaust
  • Digital Speedometer
  • Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch
Displacement197.75
Power21
Torque18.1
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypeN/A
Fuel Tank Capacity12
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionMono Tube - Mono Shock

Other TVS Bikes

