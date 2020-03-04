Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP
Rs. 1.23 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF Moto GP edition is powered by a 155cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 1.45 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as fuel-injection and LED tail lamp.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Key Features
- CLIP-ON HANDLEBAR
- LED HEADLAMP
- Aluminium muffler
Displacement155
Power13.4
Torque13.8
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity12
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil spring, Oil damped
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm Type, Mono Suspension
Length2,050
Width785
Height1,085
Wheelbase1,330
Ground Clearance160
Seat Height780
Kerb Weight140
SpeedometerYes
Fuel GaugeYes
Tachometer TypeDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric StartYes
Shift LightNo
Stand AlarmNo
Stepped SeatYes
Pillion SeatYes
Pillion FootrestYes
ClockNo
Electric SystemNo
Turn SignalYes
Pass LightYes
Automatic Headlamp OnYes
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction ControlNo