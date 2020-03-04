  4. Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP

Suzuki Gixxer SF Moto GP edition is powered by a 155cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 1.45 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as fuel-injection and LED tail lamp.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 MotoGP Key Features

  • CLIP-ON HANDLEBAR
  • LED HEADLAMP
  • Aluminium muffler
Displacement155
Power13.4
Torque13.8
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity12
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil spring, Oil damped
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm Type, Mono Suspension

