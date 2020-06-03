Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP
Rs. 1.75 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 250cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 1.98 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as LED tail lamps.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP Key Features
- clip-on handlebars
Displacement (cc)249
Power (hp)26
Torque (Nm)22.2
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)12
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchN/A
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre size17
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic
Rear suspensionSwing arm
Length (mm)2010
Width (mm)740
Height (mm)1035
Wheelbase (mm)1345
Ground clearance (mm)165
Seat height (mm)800
Kerb weight (kg)161
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightYes
Stand alarmNo
Stepped seatYes
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockYes
Pass lightYes
CBSN/A
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlN/A