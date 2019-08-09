  4. Suzuki Gixxer 250 ABS

Suzuki Gixxer 250 ABS

Rs. 1.60 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 249cc and sells at an on-road price at Rs..., Delhi. The Gixxer 250 gets features such as dual-channel ABS, split seats and grab rail.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 ABS Key Features

  • LED tail lamp
  • LED headlamp
Displacement249
Power24
Torque22.6
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity12
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic, Coil spring, Oil damped
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm Type, Mono Suspension

Petrol

