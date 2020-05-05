  4. Royal Enfield Himalayan Rock Red and Lake Blue

Rs. 1.91 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by 411cc long-stroke, fuel-injected BS4 engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 2.26 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as LCD instrument cluster.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rock Red and Lake Blue Key Features

  • LCD instrument cluster
Displacement (cc)411
Power (hp) 24.3
Torque (Nm) 32
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
ValvesN/A
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)15
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre size21-17
Wheel typeSpoke
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel

