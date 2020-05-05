Royal Enfield Himalayan Rock Red and Lake Blue
Rs. 1.91 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by 411cc long-stroke, fuel-injected BS4 engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 2.26 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as LCD instrument cluster.
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rock Red and Lake Blue Key Features
- LCD instrument cluster
Displacement (cc)411
Power (hp) 24.3
Torque (Nm) 32
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
ValvesN/A
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)15
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre size21-17
Wheel typeSpoke
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Length (mm)2190
Width (mm)840
Height (mm)1360
Wheelbase (mm)1465
Ground clearance (mm)220
Seat height (mm)800
Kerb weight (kg)199
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerAnalogue
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatYes
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockYes
Pass lightYes
CBSNo
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo