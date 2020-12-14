  4. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball, Stellar, Supernova

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is broadly available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball is the entry-level model at prices starting at Rs 1,75,820. It looks more like the Thunderbird 350X model due to the blacked-out paint finish, bright colour on the fuel tank, and no pillion backrest as standard. It gets two colour options - Fireball Red and Fireball Yellow. Prices for the Stellar model start at Rs 1,81,340. It gets chrome mirrors, exhaust, levers, a 3D Royal Enfield badge on the tank, and a pillion backrest. Colour options are Blue Metallic, Black Matte, and Red Metallic. Supernova is the top-spec model with prices starting at Rs 1,90,530. It gets machined alloys, a large windscreen, a brown seat, and dual-tone paint schemes. All three variants feature the Tripper.

Displacement (cc)349cc
Power (hp)20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm
Torque (Nm)27 Nm at 4,000 rpm
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)15 litres
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)41.88 kpl
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet multiplate
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41mm forks, 130mm travel
Rear suspensionTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload

