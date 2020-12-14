Rs. 1.76 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is broadly available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball is the entry-level model at prices starting at Rs 1,75,820. It looks more like the Thunderbird 350X model due to the blacked-out paint finish, bright colour on the fuel tank, and no pillion backrest as standard. It gets two colour options - Fireball Red and Fireball Yellow. Prices for the Stellar model start at Rs 1,81,340. It gets chrome mirrors, exhaust, levers, a 3D Royal Enfield badge on the tank, and a pillion backrest. Colour options are Blue Metallic, Black Matte, and Red Metallic. Supernova is the top-spec model with prices starting at Rs 1,90,530. It gets machined alloys, a large windscreen, a brown seat, and dual-tone paint schemes. All three variants feature the Tripper.