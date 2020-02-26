  4. KTM 390 Adventure Standard

KTM 390 Adventure Standard

Rs. 2.53 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 3 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as Traction control and coloured TFT display.

KTM 390 Adventure Standard

KTM 390 Adventure Standard Key Features

  • LED headlight and LED daytime running lights.
  • ABS
  • Quickshifter Plus
Displacement 373
Power 43
Torque 37
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder4
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front Suspension43 mm open-cartridge upside down WP APEX front forks with 170 mm
Rear SuspensionWP APEX rear shock having 177 mm of Travel

