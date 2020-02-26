KTM 390 Adventure Standard
Rs. 2.53 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 3 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as Traction control and coloured TFT display.
KTM 390 Adventure Standard Key Features
- LED headlight and LED daytime running lights.
- ABS
- Quickshifter Plus
Displacement 373
Power 43
Torque 37
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder4
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front Suspension43 mm open-cartridge upside down WP APEX front forks with 170 mm
Rear SuspensionWP APEX rear shock having 177 mm of Travel
Length2154
Width900
Height1400
Wheelbase1430
Ground Clearance200
Seat Height855
Kerb Weight 158
SpeedometerYes
Fuel GaugeYes
Tachometer TypeDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric StartYes
Shift LightNo
Stand AlarmYes
Stepped SeatYes
Pillion SeatYes
Pillion FootrestYes
ClockNo
Electric SystemNo
Turn SignalYes
Pass LightYes
Automatic Headlamp OnYes
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction ControlYes