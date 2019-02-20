Jawa Forty Two bike price in India, Forty Two bikes models reviews and Photos - The Financial Express

Jawa Forty Two

Rs. 1.55 - 1.55 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Jawa Forty Two is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's stable for India at present. The bike is one of the three models that Mahindra-owned Classic Legends launched as a comeback for Jawa in India. Jawa Forty Two gets a retro classic styling with an old school appearance and charm. The Jawa Forty Two gets power from a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor is good for generating a maximum power output of 27 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. Jawa Forty Two can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Jawa Forty Two Bike Key Features

  • Off-set instrument cluster looks appealing

  • Smooth and refined 293cc, liquid-cooled engine

  • Bar end mirrors add to the appeal

Pros
  • Appealing old school styling.
  • Attractive colour options
  • Worthy alternative to Royal Enfield Classic 350
Cons
  • Lacks rear disc brake
  • Dealerships yet to open

Jawa Forty Two Variant Specifications

Powertrain
Displacement
Power
Torque
Transmission
Gears
Cylinder
Valves Per Cylinder
Fuel Type
Fuel Tank Capacity
Cerified Fuel Efficiency
Fuel Delivery System
Clutch
Front Brake
Rear Brake
Tyres Size
Wheel Size
Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Specification
Length
Widht
Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Seat Height
Kerb Weight
Features
Speedometer
Fuel Guage
Tachometer Type
Tripmeter
Electric Start
Shift Light
Stand Alarm
Stepped Seat
Pillion Seat
Pillion Footrest
Clock
Electric System
Turn Signal
Pass Light
Safety
Automatic Headlamp On
ABS
Cornering ABS
Traction Control
  • Jawa Forty Two Standard
    Rs 1.55 Lakh *
    293
    27
    28
    Manual
    6
    1
    4
    Petrol
    14
    N/A
    Carburetor
    N/A
    Disc
    Drum
    N/A
    Spoke
    Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
    Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
     
    2,122
    789
    1,165
    1,369
    N/A
    765
    170
     
    Yes
    Yes
    N/A
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    No
    No
    Yes
    Yes
    No
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
     
    No
    Yes
    N/A
    No

  • Jawa Forty Two Design and Build

    Think words like retro and old school and the Jawa Forty Two should come to your mind now. The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp up front along with bar end mirrors and flatter seat and all these elements combine together to make the Jawa Forty Two one good looking offering. Furthermore, the bike gets chromed out twin exhaust set up that act as another highlight in terms of visuals.

  • Jawa Forty Two Riding Ergonomics

    Riding position on the new Jawa Forty Two is quite comfortable and relaxed which is a boon for long distances. The bike gets a flatter handlebar and the mid set footpegs makes sure that the riding position does not tire out the rider while spending long hours on the saddle. The Forty Two gets an off set instrument cluster with an inverted speedometer that looks interesting for a change.

  • Jawa Forty Two Engine

    The Jawa Forty Two is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The exhaust note is reminiscent of the original Jawa exhaust note, excluding the two stroke to four stroke transition.

  • Jawa Forty Two Transmission

    The 293cc, liquid-cooled engine on the Jawa Forty Two is mated to a six-speed gearbox that has a one-down, five-up shifting pattern. The gearbox works smooth and precise while upshifting and downshifting.

  • Jawa Forty Two Braking and Safety

    Braking on the Jawa Forty Two is taken care of with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 153mm drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard with the bike for additional safety and convenience.

  • Jawa Forty Two Mileage

    In real world riding conditions, the Jawa Forty Two should offer you a combined fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl. The bike is fitted with a 14-litre fuel tank and with that being said, you will get a range of close to 400 km once you go for a full top-up.

