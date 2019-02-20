Rs. 1.55 - 1.55 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Jawa Forty Two is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's stable for India at present. The bike is one of the three models that Mahindra-owned Classic Legends launched as a comeback for Jawa in India. Jawa Forty Two gets a retro classic styling with an old school appearance and charm. The Jawa Forty Two gets power from a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor is good for generating a maximum power output of 27 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. Jawa Forty Two can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.