Jawa Forty Two is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's stable for India at present. The bike is one of the three models that Mahindra-owned Classic Legends launched as a comeback for Jawa in India. Jawa Forty Two gets a retro classic styling with an old school appearance and charm. The Jawa Forty Two gets power from a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor is good for generating a maximum power output of 27 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. Jawa Forty Two can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.
Off-set instrument cluster looks appealing
Smooth and refined 293cc, liquid-cooled engine
Bar end mirrors add to the appeal
Think words like retro and old school and the Jawa Forty Two should come to your mind now. The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp up front along with bar end mirrors and flatter seat and all these elements combine together to make the Jawa Forty Two one good looking offering. Furthermore, the bike gets chromed out twin exhaust set up that act as another highlight in terms of visuals.
Riding position on the new Jawa Forty Two is quite comfortable and relaxed which is a boon for long distances. The bike gets a flatter handlebar and the mid set footpegs makes sure that the riding position does not tire out the rider while spending long hours on the saddle. The Forty Two gets an off set instrument cluster with an inverted speedometer that looks interesting for a change.
The Jawa Forty Two is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm. The exhaust note is reminiscent of the original Jawa exhaust note, excluding the two stroke to four stroke transition.
The 293cc, liquid-cooled engine on the Jawa Forty Two is mated to a six-speed gearbox that has a one-down, five-up shifting pattern. The gearbox works smooth and precise while upshifting and downshifting.
Braking on the Jawa Forty Two is taken care of with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 153mm drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard with the bike for additional safety and convenience.
In real world riding conditions, the Jawa Forty Two should offer you a combined fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl. The bike is fitted with a 14-litre fuel tank and with that being said, you will get a range of close to 400 km once you go for a full top-up.
Rs. 1.64 - 1.64 Lakh *