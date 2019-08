Rs. 17.99 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200 Race Replica is powered by a 1203cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 20.10 lakh,Delhi. The 1200RR gets features such as LED lighting, a fast-charge USB port, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and cruise control.