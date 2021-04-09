  1. Auto
  2. Bikes
  3. Honda CB350RS
  4. Honda CB350RS Dualtone

Honda CB350RS Dualtone

Rs. 1.98 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

The Dualtone variant of the Honda CB350RS gets a dual-tone paint scheme. The engine specifications and features remain the same as the Monotone variant.

Honda CB350RS Dualtone
Displacement (cc)348.36
Power (hp)20.7
Torque (Nm)30
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelN/A
Fuel tank capacity (litres)15
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchN/A
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic
Rear suspensionTwin - Hydraulic

Honda CB350RS Other Variants

Petrol

Other Honda Bikes