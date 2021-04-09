Honda CB350RS Dualtone
Rs. 1.98 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
The Dualtone variant of the Honda CB350RS gets a dual-tone paint scheme. The engine specifications and features remain the same as the Monotone variant.
Displacement (cc)348.36
Power (hp)20.7
Torque (Nm)30
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelN/A
Fuel tank capacity (litres)15
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchN/A
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic
Rear suspensionTwin - Hydraulic
Length (mm)2171
Width (mm)804
Height (mm)1097
Wheelbase (mm)1441
Ground clearance (mm)168
Seat height (mm)N/A
Kerb weight (kg)179
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightN/A
Stand alarmN/A
Stepped seatN/A
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockYes
Pass lightYes
CBSN/A
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlYes