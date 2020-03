Rs. 16.10 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Honda Africa Twin is powered by a 1,084 cc liquid-cooled engine with dual-clutch transmission and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen and DUAL LED HEADLIGHTS WITH DRL AND CORNERING LIGHTS