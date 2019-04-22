  4. Honda CBR650R Standard

Rs. 7.70 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Honda CBR650R  is powered by a 649cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs. 8.50 lakh,Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as  Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator

Honda CBR650R Standard Key Features

  • Assist/Slipper Clutch
  • Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
  • 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function
  • digital LCD display
Displacement648.72
Power83
Torque60
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder4
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity15.4
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front Suspension41 mm - USD Fork
Rear SuspensionPro-Link

