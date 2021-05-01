  1. Auto
Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 100 million edition

Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 100 million edition
Displacement (cc)163
Power (hp)15
Torque (Nm)14
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)12
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchMulti Plate Wet Clutch
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspension37mm Telescopic fork
Rear suspension7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock

