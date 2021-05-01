Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 100 million edition
Rs. 1.12 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)163
Power (hp)15
Torque (Nm)14
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)12
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchMulti Plate Wet Clutch
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre sizeN/A
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspension37mm Telescopic fork
Rear suspension7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Length (mm)2029
Width (mm)793
Height (mm)1052
Wheelbase (mm)1327
Ground clearance (mm)167
Seat height (mm)790
Kerb weight (kg)139.5
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerDigital
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatYes
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockYes
Pass lightYes
CBSNo
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo