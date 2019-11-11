  4. Hero MotoCorp Splendor ISmart Standard

Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Standard

Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 is powered by a 113.2cc  engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs. 80,000, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as front disc brake.

Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Standard Key Features

  • Tubeless tyres
  • New diamond frame
Displacement113.2
Power9
Torque9.89
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity9.5
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchWet Multi Plate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionDia.30 with Conventional fork
Rear SuspensionTwin shox

