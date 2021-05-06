Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
Rs. 67.25 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)113.2
Power (hp)9
Torque (Nm)9.89
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)9.5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet Multi Plate
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size18
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic fork
Rear suspensionTwin shock
Length (mm)2048
Width (mm)726
Height (mm)1110
Wheelbase (mm)1270
Ground clearance (mm)180
Seat height (mm)799
Kerb weight (kg)116
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerN/A
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmNo
Stepped seatNo
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockNo
Pass lightYes
CBSYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo