  1. Auto
  2. Bikes
  3. Hero MotoCorp Splendor ISmart
  4. Hero MotoCorp Splendor ISmart Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI

Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI

Rs. 67.25 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
Displacement (cc)113.2
Power (hp)9
Torque (Nm)9.89
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)9.5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet Multi Plate
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size18
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic fork
Rear suspensionTwin shock

Hero MotoCorp Splendor iSmart Other Variants

Petrol

Other Hero MotoCorp Bikes