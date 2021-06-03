Hero MotoCorp Pleasure Plus Platinum ZX
Rs. 64.10 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)110.9
Power (hp)8
Torque (Nm)8.7
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)4.8
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionBottom link with spring loaded hydraulic damper
Rear suspensionSwing arm with spring loaded hydraulic dampers
Length (mm)1769
Width (mm)704
Height (mm)1161
Wheelbase (mm)1238
Ground clearance (mm)155
Seat height (mm)N/A
Kerb weight (kg)106
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerN/A
TripmeterNo
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatNo
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockNo
Pass lightYes
CBSYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo