Hero MotoCorp Pleasure Plus Platinum ZX

Rs. 64.10 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero MotoCorp Pleasure Plus Platinum ZX
Displacement (cc)110.9
Power (hp)8
Torque (Nm)8.7
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)4.8
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionBottom link with spring loaded hydraulic damper
Rear suspensionSwing arm with spring loaded hydraulic dampers

