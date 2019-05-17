  4. Hero MotoCorp Pleasure+ 110 Steel Wheels

Rs. 47,300 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure+ is powered by a 110cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 57,000, Delhi. The variant gets features such as LED boot lamp and mobile charging port.

Hero MotoCorp Pleasure+ 110 Steel Wheels Key Features

  • Integrated braking system
  • Tubeless tyres
  • side stand indicator
  • Steel wheels
Displacement110.9
Power8
Torque8.70
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity4.8
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchDry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Front BrakeDrum
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeSpoke
Front SuspensionBottom Link with Spring-loaded Hydraulic Damper
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm with Spring-loaded Hydraulic Dampers

Hero MotoCorp Pleasure+ 110 Other Variants

