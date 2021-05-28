  1. Auto
Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 Stealth – Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel – FI

Rs. 74.35 K

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 Stealth – Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
Displacement (cc)124.6
Power (hp)9.2
Torque (Nm)10.4
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size12
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear suspensionMonoshock

