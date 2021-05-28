Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 Stealth – Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
Rs. 74.35 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)124.6
Power (hp)9.2
Torque (Nm)10.4
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size12
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear suspensionMonoshock
Length (mm)1843
Width (mm)718
Height (mm)1188
Wheelbase (mm)1261
Ground clearance (mm)155
Seat height (mm)775
Kerb weight (kg)112
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerN/A
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatNo
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockNo
Pass lightYes
CBSYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo