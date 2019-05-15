  4. Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 i3S (Carb) Drum

Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 I3S (Carb) Drum

Rs. 58,500 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 125cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 70,000. The Drum variant gets features such as LED Signature, diamond-cut Cast Wheels, textured Seats, signature LED tail-lamp and frost Winkers.

Hero MotoCorp Maestro Edge 125 I3S (Carb) Drum Key Features

  • external fuel filling
  • mobile charging port
  • side stand indicator
  • service due reminder
  • digital-analogue meter
  • i3S (Idle-stop-start system)
Displacement124.6
Power8.7
Torque10.2
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity5
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemCarburetor
ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Front BrakeDrum
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic Fork
Rear SuspensionSingle Coil spring Hydraulic type

