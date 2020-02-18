Hero MotoCorp Passion PRO Self-disc Alloy
Rs. 67.19 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero MotoCorp Passion Pro is powered by 10cc XSens Programmed Fuel Injection BS-VI and sells at an on-road price of Rs 81,000, Delhi. The disc alloy wheel gets features such as i3S (idle start-stop system)
Hero MotoCorp Passion PRO Self-disc Alloy Key Features
- Real-Time mileage indicator
- Digi-analogue cluster
Displacement109.15
Power9.3
Torque9
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity11
Cerified Fuel Efficiency60
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchWet Multiplate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Length1962
Width720
Height1087
Wheelbase1235
Ground Clearance165
Seat Height780
Kerb Weight117
SpeedometerYes
Fuel GaugeYes
Tachometer TypeN/A
TripmeterYes
Electric StartYes
Shift LightNo
Stand AlarmNo
Stepped SeatNo
Pillion SeatYes
Pillion FootrestYes
ClockNo
Electric SystemYes
Turn SignalYes
Pass LightYes
Automatic Headlamp OnYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction ControlNo