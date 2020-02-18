  4. Hero MotoCorp Passion PRO Self-disc Alloy

Rs. 67.19 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Hero MotoCorp  Passion Pro is powered by 10cc XSens Programmed Fuel Injection BS-VI and sells at an on-road price of Rs 81,000, Delhi. The disc alloy wheel gets features such as i3S (idle start-stop system)

Hero MotoCorp Passion PRO Self-disc Alloy Key Features

  • Real-Time mileage indicator
  • Digi-analogue cluster
Displacement109.15
Power9.3
Torque9
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity11
Cerified Fuel Efficiency60
Fuel Delivery SystemFuel_injected
ClutchWet Multiplate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear SuspensionSwing Arm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

