Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Brake Spoke Wheel – FI
Rs. 50.70 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)97.2
Power (hp)7.9
Torque (Nm)8.05
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)9.6
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet multiplate
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size18
Wheel typeSpoke
Front suspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear suspension2 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber
Length (mm)1965
Width (mm)720
Height (mm)1045
Wheelbase (mm)1235
Ground clearance (mm)165
Seat height (mm)805
Kerb weight (kg)109
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerN/A
TripmeterYes
Electric startNo
Shift lightNo
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatNo
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockNo
Pass lightYes
CBSYes
ABSNo
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlNo
Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Other Variants
Petrol
- Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
- Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Brake Spoke Wheel – FI
- Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI
- Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – All Black
- Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – i3s