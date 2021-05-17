  1. Auto
  4. Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Brake Spoke Wheel – FI

Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Brake Spoke Wheel – FI

Rs. 50.70 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Displacement (cc)97.2
Power (hp)7.9
Torque (Nm)8.05
TransmissionManual
Gears4
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)9.6
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchWet multiplate
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size18
Wheel typeSpoke
Front suspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear suspension2 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber

