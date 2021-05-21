  1. Auto
  2. Bikes
  3. Hero MotoCorp Destini 125
  4. Hero MotoCorp Destini 125 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – VX – Platinum

Hero MotoCorp Destini 125 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – VX – Platinum

Rs. 72.05 K *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

Hero MotoCorp Destini 125 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – VX – Platinum
Displacement (cc)124.6
Power (hp)9.2
Torque (Nm)10.4
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear suspensionSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic Type

Hero MotoCorp Destini 125 Other Variants

Petrol

Other Hero MotoCorp Bikes