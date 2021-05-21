Hero MotoCorp Destini 125 Drum Brake Alloy Wheel – FI – VX – Platinum
Rs. 72.05 K *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Displacement (cc)124.6
Power (hp)9.2
Torque (Nm)10.4
TransmissionAutomatic
GearsN/A
Cylinder1
Valves2
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Front brakeDrum
Rear brakeDrum
Tyre size10
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionTelescopic, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear suspensionSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Length (mm)N/A
Width (mm)N/A
Height (mm)N/A
Wheelbase (mm)N/A
Ground clearance (mm)N/A
Seat height (mm)N/A
Kerb weight (kg)N/A
SpeedometerN/A
Fuel gaugeN/A
TachometerN/A
TripmeterN/A
Electric startN/A
Shift lightN/A
Stand alarmN/A
Stepped seatN/A
Pillion seatN/A
Pillion footrestN/A
ClockN/A
Pass lightN/A
CBSN/A
ABSN/A
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlN/A