Rs. 10.91 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Standard is powered by a 1,079 cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 12 lakh, Delhi. The Standard variant gets features Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City), Power Modes and Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC).