Rs. 15.20 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

Ducati Panigale 959 Corse is powered by a 955cc Superquadro motor and sells at an on-road price of Rs 17 lakh,Delhi.The Panigale 959 Corse get features such as two-channel Bosch ABS 9MP, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire (RbW).