Rs. 22.95 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport is powered by a 999cc and sells at an on-road price of Rs 28.76 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets feature such as LED turn signals, ABS Pro (Anti-lock Braking System), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and DTC Wheelie Function.