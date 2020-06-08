BMW Motorrad S 1000 R Standard
Rs. 16.70 Lakh *Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
BMW S 1000 R is powered by 999cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18 lakh, Delhi.
BMW Motorrad S 1000 R Standard Key Features
- Alloy wheel
Displacement (cc)999
Power (hp)158
Torque (Nm)112
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder4
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)17.5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchSlipper Clutch
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre size17
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionUpside-down telescopic fork Ø 46 mm
Rear suspensionAluminium 2-sided swing arm, rebound damping
Length (mm)2,057
Width (mm)845
Height (mm)1,228
Wheelbase (mm)1,439
Ground clearance (mm)N/A
Seat height (mm)814
Kerb weight (kg)207
SpeedometerYes
Fuel gaugeYes
TachometerAnalogue
TripmeterYes
Electric startYes
Shift lightYes
Stand alarmYes
Stepped seatYes
Pillion seatYes
Pillion footrestYes
ClockYes
Pass lightYes
CBSN/A
ABSYes
Cornering ABSN/A
Traction controlN/A