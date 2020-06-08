  4. BMW Motorrad S 1000 R Standard

BMW Motorrad S 1000 R Standard

Rs. 16.70 Lakh *

BMW S 1000 R is powered by 999cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 18 lakh, Delhi.

BMW Motorrad S 1000 R Standard Key Features

  • Alloy wheel
Displacement (cc)999
Power (hp)158
Torque (Nm)112
TransmissionManual
Gears6
Cylinder4
Valves4
FuelPetrol
Fuel tank capacity (litres)17.5
Fuel efficiency (kmpl)N/A
Fuel delivery systemFuel Injection
ClutchSlipper Clutch
Front brakeDisc
Rear brakeDisc
Tyre size17
Wheel typeAlloy
Front suspensionUpside-down telescopic fork Ø 46 mm
Rear suspensionAluminium 2-sided swing arm, rebound damping

