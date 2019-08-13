  4. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Brake

Rs. 66,618 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.4 cc engine and sells at an on-road price of Rsxxx, Delhi. The disc brake variant gets feature such as Clip-On handlebar & Counter-balancer

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Brake Key Features

  • Combi-Braking System (CBS)
  • 3D variant logo on the rear cowl
  • neon coloured streak on black alloy
Displacement124.4
Power11.83
Torque11
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity11.5
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemCarburetor
ClutchN/A
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic
Rear SuspensionTwin Gas Shock

